1 Young Child Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured in Freeway Crash Near Fallbrook

A child was killed and two other young children were seriously hurt early Wednesday when the car they were in drove off the freeway near Fallbrook for reasons still under investigation.

The North County Fire Protection District said the crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15, just north of Gopher Canyon Road, when a car crashed about 150 feet down a steep embankment.

A woman in her 30s was driving the vehicle with a dog and three children all about under the age of 6 in the car. The eldest of the children and the dog died at the scene, according to authorities.

The other young children in the crash were critically injured and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. They were all hospitalized for their injuries.

Authorities did not release the identities of those involved in the deadly crash. The relationship between the occupants was not made clear.

Details on what led up to the crash or on what could have caused it were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.