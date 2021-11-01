1 Shot After ‘Melee' Breaks Out At Pacific Beach Apartment Party

A shooting at an apartment party in Pacific Beach left one person wounded and more than a dozen people detained for questioning Monday morning.

San Diego police said the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. after a "melee" broke out at an apartment complex on Jewell Street near Crown Point Park, SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp said.

As several people were fighting, a man in his 20s pulled out a gun and shot another man in the torso, Sharp said.

When police arrived, several party attendees ran from the scene.

Medics found the wounded man in a hallway of the apartment complex and moved him to the first floor of the complex for treatment of what was considered a life-threatening injury, Sharp said. The victim is expected to survive.

Investigators detained about 15 people for questioning about the shooting, but the suspect has not yet been arrested, Sharp said.

"Unfortunately, a lot of our witnesses are intoxicated, so we're still working on that issue," Sharp said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black beanie and a yellow jersey at the time of the shooting.

"No weapon was recovered so consider the suspect armed and dangerous," Sharp added.

Details about what led up to the shooting were still under investigation. Sharp asked any neighbors or witnesses with information to come forward.

"Even as minute, if you think it doesn't matter, it does because it helps us piece the puzzle together, Sharp said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.