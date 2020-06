One person was stabbed Saturday night in Mission Beach, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police responded to the area where W. Mission Bay Drive becomes Ventura Place near Belmont Park around 7:55 p.m.

One victim was transported to a hospital, police said. It was not clear if a suspect had been arrested, but police said one person was detained.

The extent of the victim's injuries has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.