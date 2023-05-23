San Diego Central Library Under Lockdown Following Fatal Shooting Nearby: SDPD

The San Diego Central Library is under lockdown Tuesday after one person was killed and another injured during a shooting outside the downtown structure.

The shooting was reported roughly around 12:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). As a result of the homicide investigation, roads in the immediate area have been shut down, police said. Law enforcement did not say when the roads will reopen.

SDPD did not release the name of the deceased or details about that individual. The extent of the injuries of the surviving person is unclear.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear. Police did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

A witness told NBC 7 a man wearing a neon pink ski mask was trying to steal backpacks from people in the library. Other witnesses said they saw a suspect fire several shots on 11th Avenue before he took off on K Street, where he dropped the mask.

A group of frazzled people were gathered outside the library trying to talk to police.

The San Diego Central Library said it will be closed for the remainder of the day and all scheduled events have been canceled.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.