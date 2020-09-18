SDPD

1 Killed in Mid-City Shooting

The San Diego Police Department said the victim was shot early Friday morning at Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard

By NBC 7 Staff

Shots were fired and a person was killed in San Diego’s Mid-City area overnight, police confirmed Friday.

Gunfire was reported at around 3:25 a.m. along the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard. One person was shot; a short time later, the San Diego Police Department confirmed that person had died.

An investigation is underway. No further details were immediately available.

