1 Killed in Mid-City Shooting

Shots were fired and a person was killed in San Diego’s Mid-City area overnight, police confirmed Friday.

Gunfire was reported at around 3:25 a.m. along the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard. One person was shot; a short time later, the San Diego Police Department confirmed that person had died.

An investigation is underway. No further details were immediately available.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.