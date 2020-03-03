Rancho Bernardo

1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized in Rancho Bernardo Car Crash

By Ashley Matthews and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One person is dead and another injured following a car crash on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Rancho Bernardo.
One person died overnight in a single-car crash that temporarily shut down some lanes on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo.

The deadly crash happened shortly after midnight on I-15 northbound at Via Rancho Parkway. Video of the scene showed the car on its side with extensive damage.

One of the vehicle’s occupants died at the scene and the second person was hospitalized. Their exact condition is unclear. All lanes were reopened just before 3:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

Rancho Bernardocar crashInterstate 15
