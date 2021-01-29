first alert weather

1 Dead, Several Injured Following Water Rescue in San Ysidro

One person died and several others were injured Friday after reportedly becoming stuck in a trench in San Ysidro.

Border Patrol agents called the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to assist with a rescue near East San Ysidro Boulevard and Rail Court at around 4:11 p.m.

Agents said at least one person was stuck.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: COVID-19 Blamed for 37 New Deaths; 1,670 New Cases Reported

coronavirus vaccine Dec 16, 2020

Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

When SDFD crews arrived, no one was stuck but at least seven people needed medical attention. About an hour later, medics said one person had died.

Three of the six who survided were transported to a local hospital, according to SDFD. Crews were looking downstream to see if anyone else was stuck.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSan Ysidro
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us