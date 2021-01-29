1 Dead, Several Injured Following Water Rescue in San Ysidro

One person died and several others were injured Friday after reportedly becoming stuck in a trench in San Ysidro.

Border Patrol agents called the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to assist with a rescue near East San Ysidro Boulevard and Rail Court at around 4:11 p.m.

Agents said at least one person was stuck.

When SDFD crews arrived, no one was stuck but at least seven people needed medical attention. About an hour later, medics said one person had died.

Three of the six who survided were transported to a local hospital, according to SDFD. Crews were looking downstream to see if anyone else was stuck.

Check back for updates on this developing story.