1 Dead, Multiple People Shot Near Otay Mesa West Recreation Center

Three people were shot near an Otay Mesa West recreation center, killing one of them Friday evening as police search the area for additional victims, according to San Diego police.

The victim who died was a man in his 20s. Two other gunshot victims were transported to hospitals in unknown conditions, San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting occurred on the southern parking lot off of Coronado Avenue, nearby the Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and do not know if the shooting is gang-related.

San Diego Police Department responded to calls at 7:03 p.m. reporting the shooting.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is leading the active investigation, according to SDFD Officer Robert Heims.

No additional information is available at this time. Refresh this page as NBC 7 will continue to update the story as more information arrives.