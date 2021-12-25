1 Dead, 3 Injured after Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Crash

A California Border Patrol pursuit in Jamul Saturday evening left one person dead and three people injured after the car CBP were chasing drove of the side of the road and crashed head-on into a tree, a Cal Fire official said.

According to San Diego County Cal Fire Battalion Chief Kari Thompson, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Border Patrol agents were involved in a failure-to-yield incident on Otay Lakes Rd. near Jamul.



California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene.

According to Thompson, three people were ejected from the car, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two people ejected from the car suffered major injuries. The one person who was not ejected from the car suffered minor injuries, Thompson said.

Thompson said Otay Lakes Road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.