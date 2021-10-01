1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Head-On Crash in Fallbrook

A head-on collision at a rural intersection in the far North San Diego County left one person dead Friday, authorities reported.

The fatal crash, which involved a sedan and a pickup truck, occurred at Amigos Way and East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook shortly before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

North County Fire Protection District spokesperson John Choi said a 41-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Cruz was going full speed and drifted into oncoming traffic, striking a 42-year-old woman driving a Toyota Tacoma without braking.

The man driving the Chevrolet Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, Choi said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman in the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries to her legs. Choi said that being in a much larger vehicle likely protected her from more severe injuries from the head-on collision.

There was also a cat in the vehicle with the man, Choi said. The cat was injured and transported to a nearby veterinary clinic to be treated.

The people involved in the collision were not identified. California Highway Patrol said the man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call CHP at 760-643-3400.