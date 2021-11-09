Stores Struggle With Supply Ahead of Holiday Shopping

Head to almost any beach in San Diego and you're sure to see some people hitting the waves. Surfing is an iconic part of our beaches, but even it has been affected by the ongoing supply chain issues.

"Skis, snowboards, the clothing, the surfboards, the wetsuits, skateboards, everything is affected," said Ken Rodgers of Hansen's Surf Shop in Encinitas (no relation to Consumer Bob Hansen — Ed.). "There's never been a time where we couldn't get product on a timely manner."

Rodgers said this is the first occasion he has had to deal with such widespread shortages in his 40 years on the job, a problem compounded by the number of people who are trying out new outdoor activities.

"People want to get out in the water, want to get outside," Rodgers said. "They want to ski, they want to snowboard, they want to skate."

Surf shops aren't the only stores that are hurting. All kinds of stores have fewer options in stock because of issues with factories or shipping and transportation.

Cargo ships have been waiting off California's coast, unable to unload. Rodger thinks some of their items are likely onboard.

"We can't even begin to tell when we're going to see those products," Rodger said. "A lot of the product that you see we were supposed to have three months ago and now it's just showing up."

Customers are already running into issues with products. Adobe's Digital Economy Index says Out of Stock notices are already up 250% compared with pre-pandemic shopping periods.

"To tell somebody you'll have a ski boot for them in March just doesn't work," Rodgers said.