People who want to know more about your heritage or their health often submit DNA for tests, but there are some things they need to know to protect themselves.

DNA tests for track family roots have been around for years, and these days, many people are choosing to use the tests to find out about certain health risks. When doing so, however, they need to know how to protect their privacy, especially when it comes to the results of the DNA testing. If scammers get their hands on information, they could leak this type of data and steal not only our identity but, even worse, your DNA.

“Well, it was very important for me because my parents have diabetes, right?” said Cindy Medina, who recently took a genetic test.

Medina was curious whether she, too, was at risk for diabetes.

“So it's definitely something that worries me," Medina said. "Diabetes is not a simple whole disease. It can get very complicated, so upon getting this test done, I got so excited about it."

Medina said her excitement turned to relief when she got the results. Before the test, however, she had the same question many others ask: Would her information be safe?

Consider the following:

You should know that some companies that offer these services give you the option of destroying the DNA sample you provided, though you must make that request directly

It's also important to read the terms and conditions, and to know the company policies, since some companies allow you to accept or reject certain terms

Reading the document can be long and tedious. However, it's essential to decide with whom the company shares your information

Do extensive research on the company and understand the security clauses

Ask the following:

Who will have access to your data?

How will the company protect your privacy and keep your genetic information safe?

Also, remember that:

Information about your DNA is confidential because it's about who you are

The Non-Discrimination in Genetic Health Insurance law legally protects you from discrimination based on genetic information when you're looking for a job or health insurance. the law does not apply if you are trying to obtain disability or long-term health care insurance.

But what about law enforcement? Can they get access to information about your DNA? It’s possible, but most companies require an order signed by a judge to share your information with law enforcement agencies.

“Sometimes it can be used to find criminals," said Henry Greely, a law professor at Stanford University. "Sometimes your DNA in the database could be used to find a second cousin twice removed who turns out to be a serial killer."

On the other hand, Greeley said, there are also benefits to knowing if you are at risk of contracting a chronic disease so you can take steps to try to prevent it.

Another question you may ask is: Do the tests you buy to be done at home really work? According to experts, they do work but are not for all uses, so it's best that you consult with your doctor.