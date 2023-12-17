Holiday season delivery scams are after your personal information. What to know

It’s very popular and convenient to order things online during the holiday season, but while you’re waiting for your package to be delivered, beware of phone calls or text messages that may seem sketchy. Your personal information could be compromised.

“This is typically a scam that anybody can fall victim to at this time of year just because most people are doing more online shopping and more online purchases,” said Jasmine Hill with the Better Business Bureau.

Here's what you need to know about this new twist on delivery scams:

You may get a text message saying that you need to have a delivery rescheduled.

Or it can say something like this: “Your package arrived at the warehouse but could not be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address in the link.”

Text regarding an unsolicited delivery.

“If you do pick up the phone or you do click the link, they may start asking for your full name, your address, your social security number, or your debit card information. That's where the red flags start to come in,” Hill said.

You will notice that the contact information of the sender of the texts or emails does not come from the official number or email address of the delivery company.

According to BBB, callers are usually friendly and professional, making the scam harder to detect.

How can you avoid becoming a victim of delivery scams?

Keep a record of your deliveries: Scammers hope you'll just assume they are talking about a package you ordered recently, without double-checking.

Know the company's delivery policies: Delivery companies will never contact you with unsolicited calls or texts.

Never provide personal information to strangers: If a person calls you claiming to work for a company, hang up and call the company using the official customer service number.

What happens if you fall for it? According to the BBB, if you end up giving out personal information, such as your debit or credit card information, go ahead and reach out to your bank and let them know.

The BBB also recommends you call your phone service provider and explore options for unsolicited text messages, especially if you didn’t subscribe to any service. Under the BBB Scam Tracker website, you can check which ones are happening more often.