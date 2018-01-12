'Flu Is Everywhere,' CDC Says as Virus Hits Its Peak

Influenza is "in lots of places" right now and is peaking across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, NBC News reported.

"Flu is everywhere in the U.S. right now. There's lots of flu in lots of places," the CDC's Dr. Daniel Jernigan told reporters Friday in the agency's weekly update on the annual flu epidemic.

The virus is peaking at the same time across virtually the whole United States, making for a "very active" flu season, the CDC said.

Flu rates were about doubled this past week over the week before, the CDC said. The virus has already killed 20 children and is sending many people to hospitals and emergency rooms. Though the season is shaping up to be severe, it's so far not setting any records, Jernigan said.