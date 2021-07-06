Shopping for Electric Car? San Diego County Has Some Thoughts

San Diego County has created a consumer-guide website for people interested in purchasing an electric vehicle with information about benefits, costs, incentives and a link to start shopping for vehicles, it was announced Tuesday.

The county's Electric Vehicle Consumer Guide is the latest product of the EV Roadmap that the board of supervisors approved in 2019 to build charging stations, encourage people to buy electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The board also voted in January to work with UC San Diego to create a strategy to move the region to zero-carbon emissions by 2035.

"Electric vehicles could help our region move toward that zero-emission goal," Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said. "And electric vehicles are not science fiction, they're a viable option for people. This EV Consumer Guide website has all the information people need to help them decide if driving an electric car is the right option for them."

The website gives people a single spot where they can get information about a wide range of topics, including the different types of zero-emission vehicles, a fuel-cost calculator, locations of EV charging stations and a link to an interactive tool through Plugstar -- a website created by the nonprofit Plug in America -- to help consumers identify the zero-emission vehicle options that fit their needs.

The county's department of planning and development services created the site to increase the numbers of electric cars on the road "to protect the public's health and safety, sustain the environment in its climate action work and improve residents' and visitors' quality of life," reads a county statement.