Fallbrook Union HS District Parents Frustrated by Full-Time, In-Person Delay

While some larger districts are back to the classroom full time, that's not the case in Fallbrook Union High School District.

Some district parents are frustrated with distance learning, and they're so unhappy they've started the process of circulating a petition to recall the school board president.

Hybrid learning at the high school started last week, but because students are broken into three groups Monday was the first day for some.

When asked how it's going so far, some parents are giving the district administration low marks.

"Why isn't Fallbrook going back full steam what are their reasons. They haven't given us one reason,” parent Heidi Roderick said.

While several other districts around them appear to be moving forward, these parents and students are feeling left behind.

Heidi Roderick and Victoria MCSheehy both have kids at Fallbrook High School.

"If you want to talk about an area where students are impacted by not going to class, by not having internet, by parents that needed to quit their jobs, this is the place,” McSheehy said.

Both say their kids' education has suffered with over a year of distance learning, and students say the hybrid model is not an upgrade.

Emma Nelson is a sophomore.

"I've had restless nights. I've cried. It has not been fun," Nelson said.

Brian Weishaar is a junior.

"It’s very frustrating to see that those kids over there, they get to go back on campus. They get to have a more traditional high school experience, that's what I want but that's not what I've gotten,” Weishaar said.

Parents say they are not getting a straight answer from the school board concerning full-time in-person learning.

A letter obtained by NBC 7 was sent to

In a March 24 letter to district parents and guardians, Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said, "The District reached a tentative agreement with the Fallbrook High School Teachers Association. Pending ratification, we will reopen in a hybrid learning model after Spring Break."

Two weeks before that letter was sent, in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District TK through 6th grade students were back to in class learning full time.

"I want to go back five days a week. I just feel like one or two days a week at school is completely pointless," Nelson said.

Disgruntled parents have filed an intention to circulate a recall petition for School Board President Diane Summers.

NBC 7 reached out to the school board Monday afternoon but have not yet heard back.

"By creating this recall, we can put someone in that position that really is looking out for the best interest of the students," McSheehy said.

This school year ends in June and parents say the district has no plans to change the hybrid format.

There was no discussion about the recall intent notice or going back to full-time classroom learning during the Monday board meeting.