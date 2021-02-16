Website Created to Help Secure COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Access to COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be difficult, especially as it's mainly done online, where, of course, Internet access is required. There are now websites, apps and places where someone eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment.

Some of the websites where those eligible can schedule a vaccine appointment include the state and county's official website My Turn, as well as healthcare systems, urgent cares and pharmacies' own online portals, such as CAL VAX.

"It's difficult to find the link," said Dayne Katz, co-founder of COVID Shot Finder.

The co-founders of COVID Shot Finder told NBC 7 they created the website in order to have a one-stop-shop site that can share eligibility information and link visitors to where they need to make their appointment.

This is similar to the NBC News initiative with the portal Plan Your Vaccine and San Diego County's main COVID-19 vaccine website, which breaks down eligibility requirements.

"We try to make it easy for you to understand so that you're not sitting at home when you could get a shot," Katz said.

The county also offers help to those needing a vaccine appointment through 211 San Diego, a phone number that connects the caller to someone who can access sites and create an appointment for them.