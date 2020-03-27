Coronavirus Updates: Trump Talks to China’s Xi; NYC Mayor Seeks Fed Assistance

U.S. coronavirus infections surged to top the world amid warnings that the pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit, while a record $2.2 trillion emergency package neared final approval Friday by Congress to help millions of newly unemployed Americans and struggling companies.

The U.S. now has more than 85,000 confirmed cases, surpassing China 81,782 infections. New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported 100 more deaths in one day, accounting for almost 30% of the 1,300 fatalities nationwide.

The worldwide death toll climbed to over 24,000, with more than 540,000 infections.

Here's the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

NYC Mayor on Crisis at NYC Hospitals: Supplies 'Has to Keep Coming'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio renewed his call for help from the federal government Friday as COVID-19 cases strained the city's hospital system.

“When the president says the state of New York doesn’t need 30,000 ventilators, with all due respect to him, he’s not looking at the facts of this astronomical growth of this crisis,” de Blasio said on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

De Blasio spoke in response to comments President Donald Trump made Thursday when he told Fox's Sean Hannity, “I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

Asked how many of the ventilators that can keep critically ill coronavirus patients alive the city has on hand, de Blasio said the city has received about 2,500 in the last week or so.

“The state needs 30,000, the city needs 15,000,” he said. “So we’ve gotten something. I’m thankful for that," the Democratic mayor said. “But it has to keep coming."

“This is going to get worse before it gets better,” de Blasio added.

Trump Has 'Very Good Conversation' With China's President Xi

Trump tweeted early Friday saying he had a "very good conversation" with China's President Xi Jinping about the virus. He added that the two countries are committed to working together amid the pandemic.

Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Trump has been criticized in recent weeks for calling the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, the "Chinese virus." However, he seemed to back off from the term this week, NBC News reports. Trump was asked about the change in language Thursday and said that the virus did come from China but "I think it was time" and that "I don't have to say it, if they feel so strongly about it."

Navy Hospital Ship USNS Mercy to Arrive in Los Angeles Friday

The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, is set to arrive in Los Angeles on Friday to support medical systems amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The Mercy set sail from San Diego this week. The Defense Department says the ship can hold up to 1,000 hospital beds, which will reduce the burden on regular hospitals that have to handle COVID-19 patients.

In Los Angeles County, the number of cases grew to 1,216 Thursday, including 21 people who have died, the health department said. There had been 559 new cases confirmed in the past 48 hours, and the department said the large increase was in part due to greater testing capacity that is allowing officials to identify cases, NBC News reports.

President Donald Trump announced two naval hospital ships would be mobilized to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.