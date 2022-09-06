Rolling Blackouts Possible For San Diego County if California Flex Alert Fails to Curb Energy Demand

San Diego County residents could face power outages Tuesday as California's electric load tops the highest demand the state has ever seen, prompting officials to extend calls for energy conservation.

California forecasted record levels of energy use Tuesday as people crank up their air conditioners amid an unrelenting heat wave. State energy officials said the electrical load by the afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts and warned rolling blackouts were a possibility. The CAISO site showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 p.m.

Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid, called additional conservation “absolutely essential."

A Flex Alert was issued again Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., making seven alerts in as many days. CAISO called for consumers to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher during the period and to avoid using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers. Other steps include pre-cooling your home before the Flex Alert by using fans and keeping the drapes drawn.

Reminder: A #FlexAlert has been extended to today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 4-9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/iYEK3l3AjJ — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 6, 2022

The city of San Diego announced it would close several municipal buildings an hour early to curtail power use. The City Administration Building, the city Operations Building, the Civic Center Plaza and Ridgehaven, a building in Kearny Mesa, will be closed after 3 p.m. and the air conditioning systems were to be shut off.

If the Flex Alert isn't enough to control energy demand, CAISO may issue additional alerts which include:

Energy Emergency Alert 1: Real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected. Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy and ancillary service bids. Consumers are encouraged to conserve energy.

Energy Emergency Alert 2: Cal ISO requests emergency energy from all resources and has activated its emergency demand response program. Consumers are urged to conserve energy to help preserve grid reliability.

Energy Emergency Alert 3: ISO is unable to meet minimum Contingency Reserve requirements and controlled power curtailments are imminent or in progress according to each utility’s emergency plan. Maximum conservation by consumers requested.

In a Stage 3 power emergency, the most extreme step, CAISO would order local utilities -- in San Diego's case San Diego Gas & Electric -- to shed their power load, which could lead to power outages on a rotating basis. The controlled measure allows grid operators to control usage to avoid more prolonged power outages.

A stage 2 emergency was issued on Monday, which allowed CAISO to take measures “such as tapping backup generators, buying more power from other states and using so-called demand response programs," according to a CAISO website.

When the California ISO calls for a Flex Alert it means all Californians can jump in to help prevent power interruptions. Here's what you can do.

In San Diego, more than 6,000 SDG&E customers lost power amid the Emergency Alert 2 Monday night but it was not clear if it was related to the heat. On Tuesday, nearly 2,500 customers were without power in the Ramona area but the cause was not known. Power was estimated to be restored by 1 p.m.

California’s energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas during the day, along with some imports of power from other states. But solar power begins to fall off during the late afternoon and into the evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state. And some of the aging natural gas plants California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather.

The efforts have worked to keep the lights on “but we have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave” that could last into the week, and two to three times the level of conservation will be needed from people and businesses, Mainzer said.

Several hundred thousand Californians lost power in rolling blackouts in August 2020 amid hot weather, but the state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday that could allow the state’s last remaining nuclear plant to stay open beyond its planned 2025 closure, to ensure more power.

Most of the west coast was in the midst of a grueling heat wave that was not expected to let up this work week. An excessive heat warning was extended for all of San Diego County -- and most of Southern California until Friday at 8 p.m. The only relief from the heat wave will come in the form of a tropical storm.

The heat was also elevating the chance for wildfires across the state. On Monday, a fast-moving fire in the Hemet area burned 2,000 acres overnight and killed at least two people. Several structures have been destroyed or damaged. A brush fire also erupted east of Ramona Monday afternoon, but was quickly halted by firefighters.