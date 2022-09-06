60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County

Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday.

On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of Recho Road and Carroll Road; Juniper Park Lane and Sorrento Valley Boulevard; Flanders Court and Flanders Drive; Via Del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard; Kearny Villa Road and Topaz Way, and Thorne Street and 43rd Street — all in San Diego — as well as the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Street in Spring Valley.

"Officers pursued and deterred people participating, aiding and spectating these events," said SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, driving under the influence, excessive speeding, speeding contests and watching illegal events and other crimes, authorities said.

In addition, seven vehicles were impounded and the drivers were cited for reckless driving, while seven people were cited for "aiding and abetting in a sideshow." Police said the vehicles would be impounded for 30 days.

"Damage caused by vehicles involved in these activities often requires repairs at each intersection, with an average cost of $2,500 to $18,000," police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Officers also impounded 10 vehicles for hazards and equipment issues, and detained and cited four juveniles for being out after curfew.