Brutal Heat Wave Leads to Power Outages for Thousands of SDG&E Customers

Thousands of customers were without power Saturday evening during high temperatures across the county

By Renee Schmiedeberg

What to Know

  • By 10 p.m. Monday, 5, 673 customers were without power
  • Outages recorded in La Jolla, Poway and Carlsbad
  • Power expected to come back on by midnight on Tuesday

Excessively high heat roasted San Diego County Monday, shutting off power for over 6,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company.

The outages were recorded in La Jolla, Poway and Carlsbad, which was hit the hardest.

If you're affected, check when power will return here.

The outages came amid a statewide Flex Alert issued for Monday to from 4 to 10 p.m. to reduce strain on California's energy grid when many residents are relying on electricity to keep cool.

California was entering "the most challenging days of the heat wave," said the California Independent Systems Operator, which manages California's energy grid, as they extended the state's Flex Alert for Monday from 4 to10 p.m. A flex alert was also issued for Tuesday from 4 to 9 p.m., making seven alerts in as many days.

The California Independent Systems Operator issued an additional Energy Emergency Alert 2 for Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This type of alert means that the ISO is requesting emergency energy from all resources and has activated its emergency demand response program.

"Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to neighborhoods affected by today's unplanned outages. While our troubleshooters are assessing the cause of each outage, initial reports are showing that heat can be a factor," SDG&E wrote in a statement Saturday night.

In the meantime, customers could check SDG&E's map of unplanned outages for when power will return.

Map of SDG&E Power Outages in San Diego County

