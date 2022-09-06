Newsom Urges Californians to Save Energy During Flex Alert, Warns Risk of Outages is Real

Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to do their part in saving energy as a historic heat wave continues to torch the Bay Area and state with triple-digit temperatures.

State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. Newsom said the risk of power outages is real and is urging residents to double down to save energy during active Flex Alerts.

"Californians, you’ve stepped up in a big way to keep the lights on so far. But we’re heading into the worst part of this heat wave. And the risk for outages is real and it’s immediate," Newsom said in a video posted to social media.

This heat wave is set to be the hottest & longest on record in CA for September.⁰

California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid, has issued a Flex Alert call for voluntary conservation between 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, making seven alerts in as many days. Consumers were urged to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees (25.5 degrees C) or higher during the period and avoiding using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers.

The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 pm.

Associated Press contributed to this report.