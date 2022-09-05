hemet

Fairview Brush Fire Breaks Out in Hemet, Causing Evacuation Orders

The Fairview brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in Hemet and is burning at a rapid rate.

By City News Service and Chelsea Hylton

Two people are dead from the fast-moving Fairview brush fire that boke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area.

The fire has burned 700 acres and is 5% contained as crews continue to battle the flames.

Authorities have confirmed the death of two civilians and the injury of another civilian.

Multiple homes have been burned due to the fire. Fire department aircrafts worked to drop water over the homes and control flames.

The Riverside Fire Department along with CAL Fire have issued an evacuation order in these areas:

  • South of Thornton Ave.
  • North of Polly Butte Rd.
  • West of Fairview Ave.
  • East of State St.
  • South of Stetson
  • North of Cactus Valley Rd.

A care and reception site has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet.

The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road.

It is spreading at a rapid rate authorities say.

