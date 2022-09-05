Fairview Brush Fire Breaks Out in Hemet, Causing Evacuation Orders

Two people are dead from the fast-moving Fairview brush fire that boke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area.

The fire has burned 700 acres and is 5% contained as crews continue to battle the flames.

Authorities have confirmed the death of two civilians and the injury of another civilian.

#FairviewFire [UPDATE] 7:45 pm - The fire is currently 700 acres and 5% contained. There have been 2 confirmed civilian fatalities and 1 civilian injury. 7 structures have been destroyed and several more damaged. pic.twitter.com/0zCfAevz5B — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022

Multiple homes have been burned due to the fire. Fire department aircrafts worked to drop water over the homes and control flames.

The Riverside Fire Department along with CAL Fire have issued an evacuation order in these areas:

South of Thornton Ave.

North of Polly Butte Rd.

West of Fairview Ave.

East of State St.

South of Stetson

North of Cactus Valley Rd.

#FairviewFIRE Evacuation ORDER: South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. View interactive map here: https://t.co/KFzzUR4ojS pic.twitter.com/asE07M0dci — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022

A care and reception site has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet.

The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road.

It is spreading at a rapid rate authorities say.