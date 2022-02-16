Python Dumped at Anthony Chabot Regional Park in the East Bay

East Bay regional park staff are keeping an eye out for a full-grown python that was dumped at Anthony Chabot Regional Park.

The snake was dumped at the MacDonald staging area and disappeared from there, said Jen Vanya, a spokesperson for the East Bay Regional Park District. It wasn't immediately known when exactly the python was dumped.

"As a non-native snake, it is not well-adapted to our outdoor climate so it’s probably holed up trying to stay warm," Vanya said in a statement.

Someone dumped a full-grown python in Chabot Regional Park. This pic is from Sunday at MacDonald staging area when a hiker spotted it. There have been no more sightings. It's non-native obviously and park workers say it's probably holed up trying to stay warm

Park staff are watching for the snake at every gate, Vanya said.

If the snake is found, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be contacted to capture it and remove it.

Abandoning any type of animal is illegal in East Bay regional parks.