Is it too late to register to vote in California?

The last day to register online or by mail to vote in the state of California was on Oct. 21. But if you missed that deadline, don't worry. There's still a way to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election this November.

Can I still register to vote in California if I miss the deadline?

Luckily, for those who miss out on registering to vote during the window, the state of California allows residents to register using what's called conditional voter registration up until and on Election Day, but it must be done in person.

If you meet the criteria to become a registered voter, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.

How can I check my voter registration status?

If you think you may have registered to vote before, or want to make changes to your voting preferences, check your registration status here.

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you must re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Either way, it's a good idea to ensure the Registrar of Voters has your correct mailing address.

To register to vote in California, you must be: