XPeng Shares Jump After the Chinese EV Automaker Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Quarterly Loss

U.S. listed shares of XPeng jumped in premarket trading Monday after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street had expected.

The company expects to deliver between 33,500 and 34,000 vehicle in total this quarter, representing growth of more than 150% versus the first quarter of 2021.

Xpeng said that it lost $202 million in the quarter, or $0.22 on an adjusted per-share basis, on revenue of $1.34 billion. That was significantly better than expected: Seven Wall Street analysts polled by FactSet had expected an adjusted loss of $0.33 per share, on average.

XPeng delivered a total of 19,147 vehicles in January and February, a period that included several days of factory downtime during China's Lunar New Year holiday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.