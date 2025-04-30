Liquid methamphetamine hidden in a dozen plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo was seized this month at Los Angeles International Airport.

The April 1 seizure was made by Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to LAX's Outbound Enforcement Team. More than 17 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was found in the bottles destined for Australia, the CBP said.

The shipment was declared as "Assorted dog Shampoos."

After opening the bottles officers found a crystalized white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The estimated potential street value in Australia was estimated at $1.8 million. About 1.6 million people in Australia, roughly 7.5% of the population, have used methamphetamine in their lifetime, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Nationwide between October 2023 and September 2024, CBP’s Office of Field Operations and U.S. Border Patrol seized more than 174,000 pounds of incoming and outgoing methamphetamine.