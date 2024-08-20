Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks' comeback rally took a break on Tuesday and what's on the radar for the next session.

Elliott Management

On Wednesday, CNBC's Leslie Picker will go in depth on some of Elliott Management's recent activist campaigns.

The firm has become perhaps the most active of activists with several big investments in the last few months.

We learned on May 28 that Elliott bought into Texas Instruments. The stock is up 1.7% since then.

On June 10, we found out Elliott Management was buying into Southwest Airlines and that the investor was pushing for a course correction. The stock is down 4.4% since then.

On July 19, we learned about Elliott Management building a stake in Starbucks. The stock is up 16% since then. However, the coffee company also hired Brian Niccol as its new CEO, which likely counts for most of the gain in the shares. The stock was up nearly 25% on Aug. 13, the day Starbucks announced Niccol would take the helm.

The dates above represent when we found out about the investments. Elliott's positions may be up more or down more since it started buying into the stocks listed.

The S&P 500's streak

After rising eight straight sessions, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Tuesday. It is up about 7% over the last nine days.

The Nasdaq Composite is up 10% in that time period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 5.3% over the past nine days.

The Russell 2000 is also up about 5.25% in the last nine days.

Hitting highs

Netflix hit an all-time high on Tuesday. The stock went public in May 2002. Netflix is up 73% in a year. It is up nearly 8% in a week.

Walmart also hit a new all-time high. The stock listed in August 1972 — 52 years ago. The stock is up 9.4% in the last week.

Eli Lilly hit an all-time high Tuesday. The stock went public in 1952. Lilly is up 63% so far in 2024 and up 18% in August.

Thanks to CNBC data teamer Chris Hayes for moving all these numbers.

Target

The retail giant reports on Wednesday morning.

The stock is down nearly 8% in the past three months.

Target is 20.6% from the April high.

Macy's

The shopping giant reports quarterly numbers before the bell Wednesday.

Macy's is down 7% in the past three months.

The stock is 20% from the March high.

TJX

This retail reports Wednesday morning before the bell.

The stock is up 16% in the past three months.

TJX is just off the July 12 high.

Snowflake