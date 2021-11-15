U.S. Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower

There are no major economic data releases due out on Monday.

Auctions are scheduled to be held on Monday for $57 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday morning, as investors continued to digest data from the previous session, which showed workers quitting their jobs in record numbers.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 3 basis points to 1.546% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 3 basis points, falling to 1.9232%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Data released by the Labor Department on Friday, showed that 4.43 million people in the U.S. quit their jobs in September, topping August's 4.27 million.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, also released on Friday, fell to 66.8 in November, its lowest point in a decade.

Meanwhile, the latest consumer price index showed inflation had spiked to its highest levels since the early 1990s in October.

The Federal Reserve is monitoring both inflation and jobs data to guide its timing on normalizing monetary policy.

