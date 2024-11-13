Trump taps Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general

President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as U.S. attorney general.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Gaetz "has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Gaetz replied on X, "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!"

