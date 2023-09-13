SoFi CEO talks second-quarter growth and ‘stealing share' from big banks

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto discussed the digital banking and personal finance company's second-quarter growth with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"We're really stealing share from the big banks, and so we've been able to add more than $2 billion of deposits in each quarter since getting our bank license, and we reported in Q2, we remain confident that we can add $2 billion plus each quarter, and we're on track to do that," he said.

The company has its roots in financing student loans but was licensed to become a bank last year.

SoFi's second-quarter report showed the company had gained more than 584,000 new members during the quarter, with more than 6.2 million total members, up 44% year over year. SoFi's stock also rallied 20% in a single session post-earnings, according to FactSet.

Noto added that SoFi is attracting customers with its mobile-first technology and financial products such as personal loans to pay off credit card debt, as well as student loan refinancing.

"If you have a student loan, you want to lower your monthly payment, you're able to do that either via a lower rate or extending the term," Noto said. "There are always trade-offs with those decisions, but we're giving people that opportunity to get their money right through a variety of different vehicles, and that's very appealing to them."

