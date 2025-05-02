Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Disney, Palantir and Uber

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted the most market-moving events of next week, including earnings reports from Disney, Palantir and Uber.

He also remarked on the turbulent nature of the market as of late, especially due to global trade uncertainty.

"We know that we're living through a time of great tumult. We could easily be thrown off by if President Trump responds harshly to this Chinese olive branch this very weekend," he said. "If that happens, there could be some unwinding to do. Right now, though, it looks like the momentum can keep up, as long as we don't get a total breakdown in the nascent trade talks between the world's two biggest nations."

Monday brings earnings from Ford and Palantir. Cramer wondered if the automaker can "break their streak of so-so quarters," as it's worked hard to mitigate tariff issues. He called Palantir the "ultimate meme stock for the moment," saying it's possible the quarter won't match up to the hype around the company. However, the the company does have persistent retail buyers, he continued. Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Clorox are also set to report, and Cramer said the former could have a strong quarter because of its new non-opioid pain killer. He said that Clorox stock had been doing well, as it's considered a recession-proof outfit, but it declined as the market started to bounce back. He said the company could be "a gauge to see if this new bull market phase" will continue.

On Tuesday, Marriott will report, and Cramer said its earnings would provide insight into the strength of the travel market. He said he's hoping Advanced Micro Devices will report strong demand, adding that the stock could rise if it announces it's selling off the manufacturing arm of a recent acquisition. Arista Networks and Wynn Resorts will also report Tuesday, and Cramer mentioned that the casino stock has been "under some pressure" recently. Arista Networks, which is important to the data center business, might be able to ease some investors' worries that it is losing share, he continued. Cramer also pointed out that ServiceNow will host a conference on Tuesday featuring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

On Wednesday, Disney, Uber and Novo Nordisk will report. According to Cramer, investors are too negative on the theme park owner and streaming giant. Uber tends to trade down after its report, he said, and he advised investors to buy the stock, calling it "the rideshare king." He noted that the pharmaceutical giant recently announced a partnership with CVS, which could be a blow to competitor Eli Lilly. Novo Nordisk is now set to become CVS's preferred supplier of weight loss drugs. Cramer will also be paying attention to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting to find out its latest decision on interest rates.

Wednesday also brings earnings reports from DoorDash and Dutch Bros, and Cramer said he expects both will be strong and propel their stocks higher. The latter will be compared to competitor Starbucks, Cramer surmised. While he said he likes both coffee chains, Dutch Bros currently has an edge right now. Arm and Carvana will also report Wednesday, and Cramer was positive on the semiconductor outfit. He also suggested that the used car company's stock might climb if it says tariffs will send consumers to its platform.

On Thursday, Shopify, Affirm, McKesson, Cloudflare and DraftKings will report. Cramer claimed that Shopify tends to sell off on good news, but then climbs when investors realize it's actually "more than just a poor man's Amazon." The buy now, pay later platform has delivered strong results in the past, he said, and he expects the streak to continue. He said he's also optimistic about earnings from drug middleman McKesson and cybersecurity outfit Cloudflare. But he questioned whether DraftKings can make a comeback this quarter. While he said he likes the company, he noted that the stock is stalled and said more states need to legalize sports betting.

