Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's Dad Said He Could Go to Harvard Or Have a McDonald's Franchise

By Sarah Berger, CNBC

Paul Marotta | Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg famously started Facebook in his Harvard University dorm.

But before he even went to college, Zuckerberg's father Edward offered his son an alternative — a future as a McDonald's franchise owner.

"My dad, funny enough, right before each of us went to college offered us the options of going to college or like investing in a franchise and running it," sister Randi Zuckerberg told CNN Business' Laurie Segall of her dad's offer to his son and each of his three daughters.

Money Report

coronavirus 27 mins ago

Evictions Have Led to Hundreds of Thousands of Additional Covid-19 Cases, Research Finds

coronavirus 5 mins ago

Long Lines for Covid Testing Not Going Away Any Time Soon, Summit CityMD CEO Says: ‘We Are Being Inundated'

Of course, Zuckerberg chose Harvard — and then dropped out.

"I think [my parents] were like 'Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald's franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice,'" Randi told CNN.

Don't miss: Highest-ever Amex Gold Card welcome bonus is worth up to $600 in gift cards

When Zuckerberg started college in 2002, no one could have foreseen that his time Harvard would eventually make him a multibillionaire.

In fact, had Zuckerberg chosen Big Macs over books, he could have made a good living by most people's standards. A 2016 report from CNBC and Franchise Business Review pegged the average profit of food and beverage franchises at $90,388 a year. And it's not unusual for McDonald's owners to make six figures, according to a 2015 Bloomberg story.

From NBC News and Shop TODAY:
October 2020: Best sales and discounts being offered this month
New & Notable: Latest products from Apple, Echelon, and more
Drink more water and stay hydrated with these 11 smart products

Of course, Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of $66.6 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, which roughly translates to making over $4.7 billion a year since he dropped out of college in 2004.

It's unclear how much Zuckerberg's father would have had to invest for a McDonald's franchise in the early 2000s, but today, according to the McDonald's website, the total investment to begin operation of a traditional McDonald's franchise ranges from $1,013,000 to $2,185,000, and that "profitability depends on many factors."

Don't miss: Trump's getting trolled for Clemson fast food dinner, but Warren Buffett and others are big fans of junk food too

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

FacebookMark ZuckerbergEntrepreneurshipMcDonald's Corp.
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us