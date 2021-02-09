Jim Cramer Offers Strategies to Capitalize on the Next Market Sell-Off

"The market is often wrong, especially during earnings season. You need memory to take advantage of these temporary multi-day declines," CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday after the indexes dipped during the session.

With the stock market trading in record territory, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday delivered advice on how investors can capitalize and turn profits if stocks take a tumble in the future.

"The market is often wrong, especially during earnings season. You need memory to take advantage of these temporary multi-day declines," the "Mad Money" host said.

The comments come after a mixed day on Wall Street where the Dow Jones and S&P 500 averages dipped from their highs the day prior, snapping a six-day winning streak in both indexes. The Dow declined about 10 points to 31,375.83 and the benchmark S&P 500 declined a modest 0.11% to 3,911.23.

The Nasdaq Composite was the exception, rising 0.14% for a record close of 14,007.70, extending its streak of gains to four days.

"There's always another sell-off … so on a tepid day where nothing much really happened," Cramer said, "let me tell you how to profit from the next sell-off. You need to remember what got plastered the last time and then bounced right back, so that you're ready for the next opportunity."

Cramer used recent trading action in Chipotle and Constellation Brands for examples.

Chipotle shares pulled back nearly 3% over two trading days after the restaurant chain posted a mixed quarterly report a week ago. While some investors disapproved of the company's results from the holiday quarter, Cramer labeled it a mistake, given that Chipotle saw same-store sales grow 11% in January, the first month of the current quarter.

Shares have since rebounded 4.8%, reaching a new closing high of $1,550.49 Tuesday.

"This stock got crushed by people who didn't like the quarter. I told you they were wrong. Why? Because those people knew nothing," Cramer said. "Sure enough, today Chipotle hit a new all-time high. Don't sell it. Right now the company's just banging it out with delivery and all sorts of new ways to handle takeout."

Constellation Brands, the spirits and wine company whose brands include Modelo and Corona beers, lost 8% of market value after about a month ago reporting a top- and bottom-line beat in its fiscal third quarter. After falling below $211 in late January, Constellation stock has since rebounded almost 11% to $233.8 Tuesday.

The alcohol company also has a large stake in Canadian-cannabis producer Canopy Growth, which reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter report Monday. Canopy shares are up almost 63% in the past month.

"The market was just dumb. It was dumb-as-a-bag-of-hammers wrong. Today, Constellation hit $233," Cramer said. "This is going to take out its all-time high of $240. Canopy's surged from $29 to $49. [CEO] Bill Newlands came on [this show] and he gave you a two-fer, but you had to listen. You had to know that he was right and the market was wrong."

