Nissan shares surge 20% after media reports on potential merger with Honda

By April Roach,CNBC

In an aerial view, brand new Honda cars are displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on February 06, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Honda announced the recall of 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. for an air bag defect that could unintentionally deploy the air bags in a collision. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Nissan Motor shares surged Wednesday following a media report that the Japanese automaker is looking to merge with Honda.

Nissan shares were last trading up 20%, while Honda shares slipped 2%.

Honda and Nissan are considering operating under a holding company, and soon will sign a memorandum of understanding, according to a report in the Nikkei newspaper. They also look to eventually bring Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24% stake, under the holding company, according to the report.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

