Nissan shares surge 20% after media reports on potential merger with Honda

Nissan Motor shares surged Wednesday following a media report that the Japanese automaker is looking to merge with Honda.

Nissan shares were last trading up 20%, while Honda shares slipped 2%.

Honda and Nissan are considering operating under a holding company, and soon will sign a memorandum of understanding, according to a report in the Nikkei newspaper. They also look to eventually bring Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24% stake, under the holding company, according to the report.

