Cramer's Lightning Round: Marqeta Is Not a Buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marqeta Inc: "Too many companies doing the same thing as they are, and they're losing money. I have to say, [sell]."

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Going higher. [Berkshire Hathaway CEO] Warren Buffett bought it."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: "They've been awful for as long as I've been doing this show."

ICON Plc : "I love the contract clinical business because you make so much money in it. I think it's terrific."

Medifast Inc: "Never been a fan. ... I prefer Nestle, frankly. I think Nestle's more of a healthcare company."

Energy Transfer LP: "They are one of the most poorly run companies, but they're in the greatest industry in the world, so how do you lose? You can't."

Texas Instruments Inc: "My thoughts are easy. ... [Buy]. What a quarter."

