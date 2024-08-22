Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: L3Harris is ‘terrific'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Micron: "...Now it's coming back down, I think it probably goes to 98, 99. I would buy more right there."

Crane Co: "...It is a very well-run company that has totally pivoted and does very little metal-bending. It's a high-tech company. I like Crane."

Iron Mountain: "...I suggest that you actually sell some Iron Mountain...Let the rest run. That will be the wise thing to do right here."

L3Harris: "I think it's terrific."

Devon Energy: "...I would own Devon, but don't get excited."

Intel: "I think that Intel is getting whacked by AMD...I much prefer Arm Holdings."

