Cramer's Lighting Round: L3Harris is ‘terrific'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Micron: "...Now it's coming back down, I think it probably goes to 98, 99. I would buy more right there."

Crane Co: "...It is a very well-run company that has totally pivoted and does very little metal-bending. It's a high-tech company. I like Crane."

Iron Mountain: "...I suggest that you actually sell some Iron Mountain...Let the rest run. That will be the wise thing to do right here."

L3Harris: "I think it's terrific."

Devon Energy: "...I would own Devon, but don't get excited."

Intel: "I think that Intel is getting whacked by AMD...I much prefer Arm Holdings."

