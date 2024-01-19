What to do if you're regretting buy now, pay later holiday gift purchases

For Christmas shoppers who signed up for those "buy now, pay later" plans, the holidays are over and it’s time to pay up, maybe more than you expected.

Some of the plans offer no-cost or low-cost terms up front, but now that those gifts have been opened and payments are due, be careful: They can get very expensive if you miss a payment or are not paid in full when the promotion period ends. Late fees can range from a few dollars up to 25% of the loan amount.

Payments that are made late, which is 30 days or more, might get reported to the credit bureaus and negatively affect your credit score.

Nora Carol Photography | Moment | Getty Images

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Next time, Consumer Reports says. there might be better options than buy now, pay later plans.

First, look inside your wallet: If you think you might return something, consider using a credit card instead, especially for expensive purchases. Aim to pay the balance off as quickly as possible. You may earn reward points and will have consumer purchase protections in case you have trouble with the merchant or the item you purchased. Buy now, pay later loans usually don’t offer protections.

If you don’t have a credit card, talk to your bank or credit union. If it’s a larger purchase, consider a personal loan. Interest rates average are available just under 11% for a three-year loan.

Finally, if you decide to buy now and pay later, see if you can pick the traditional pay-in-four plan. That’s when you’ll make four payments over six weeks with no or very small fees as long as you pay on time. And no matter which plan you pick, autopay ensures your bill is always paid on time.

One more caution about buy now, pay later: Returns can be a hassle since you sometimes have to contact the seller and lender before you can stop making payments, a process that can take several weeks.