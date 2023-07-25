Videos went viral recently showing people breaking into certain Kias and Hyundais models and then starting them up with a USB cable

Well, tens of thousands of those vehicles are owned by San Diegans and are at risk of being stolen, according to Carfax.

Carfax told NBC 7 Responds that for more than a decade, it has been working with automakers on recalls so that motorists are better equipped to take care of them.

In Carfax's vehicle history reports, prospective buyers will now also find out if these Kia and Hyundai theft risks have been taken care of in response to a nationwide recall, useful information if you’re thinking about buying one of these vehicles that do not have an engine immobilizer.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to Carfax, more than half a million Kias and Hyundais in California have yet to receive the software upgrade or steering wheel lock that prevents the thefts, and almost 50,000 of them are in San Diego County.

Carfax has some suspicions why so many owners have yet to take their cars in for the added security — it's a free fix, by the way.

Patrick Olsen with Carfax said people “might think it’s a marketing scheme or an extended warranty scam.” He added that “a lot of owners typically get the announcement and they put it down and think, 'I'll get to it next week' or next month. And frankly, if enough time goes by and nothing has happened to them, they think, 'Well, now I'm in the clear, and, honestly, nothing could be further from the truth.”

If you have a Hyundai or Kia 2010-22, you might want to make sure your car is not at risk of being stolen. Remember that these anti-theft measures are completely free; just contact a dealership for the service.

Here is a complete list of the vulnerable models :

Hyundai

2011-19 Sonata

2011-22 Tucson

2011-22 Elantra

2013-14 Genesis Coupe

2013-18 Santa Fe Sport

2013-20 Elantra GT

2013-22 Santa Fe

2018-21 Veloster

2018-2022 Accent

2018-22 Kona

2019 Santa Fe XL

2020-21 Venue

2020-21 Palisade

Kia Models