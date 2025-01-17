These text scams are making the rounds in San Diego County. Here's what to know

Some text scams are obvious. Others are pretty clever. All of them want to fool you out of your money and personal information. Here are two making their rounds in San Diego County.

Parking fine text scam

First up is a text that many San Diegans just started receiving. It appears to be a parking fine from the city of San Diego. It is not.

We've checked in with the city, and they assured us they simply do not issue fines via text. At first glance, it may appear to be the real thing, which may prompt some people to try to pay the fine or dispute it. Do not do this.

A closer look will show you grammatical errors and a threat to disconnect you if the fine is not paid. Disconnect? You should ignore this text and just get rid of it.

Toll road violation text scam

There’s another text scam you should be on the lookout for as well. This one might hook you if you have a driver’s license. It comes into your phone claiming you have a toll road violation that needs to be paid right away.

It pretends to be from FasTrak, and it gives you a violation date and instructions to copy and paste a link to your browser to pay what you owe. It threatens you with excessive fees and legal action if you don’t comply.

FasTrak does not request payment by text with a link to a website, so you can also safely ignore this message along with its idle threat.

This specific text scam has become so widespread that California Attorney General Rob Bonta felt compelled to weigh in.

“Scammers have become skilled at imitating legitimate companies, sometimes even linking to legitimate websites,” he said.

Here is what you should do if you get one of these texts:

If you already went to a link included in one of these text scams, you should check and freeze your credit, keep an eye out on your accounts and immediately dispute any unfamiliar charges.