Money recovered years after her sister's death

Five years ago a National City woman passed away while on vacation in the Philippines leaving behind thousands in a bank account.

Our viewer sent NBC 7 Responds an envelope filled with documents that show how for more than two years, Maria Lucht tried to recover the money left in her sister’s bank account.

It's never easy talking about the loss of a loved one no matter how much time goes by.

“I love my sister so much. I miss her. Yeah she was the nicest person,” said Maria and Richard Lucht.

Maria and her husband Richard are talking about Lilian. She was Maria's sister who was like a second mom to their children.

She passed away from a terminal illness about five years ago while in the Philippines.

More than two years after Lillian's death. Maria opened a letter addressed to her sister.

It was Bank of America saying her account would be considered abandoned in 30 days because of lack of activity.

Maria and Richard tried to withdraw the money explaining to the bank her sister had passed away.

The couple said it was not a lot of money involved but it was the principle, because they knew it ultimately would just go to the state; where it would stay at the controller’s office until it was claimed.

But getting the money was not easy, as the bank required them to provide a Consular Report of Death Abroad from the Philippines among other documents.

“It was so frustrating. I understand there are rules and laws that banks have to abide by and I thought we had so much proof other than this stuff from the embassy that I thought would be sufficient,” said Lucht.

Maria says she had Richard type up a letter to NBC 7 Responds and as soon as we received it we contacted Bank of America.

“I think that same day the bank called, and they said, oh you’re all set we’re going to send you the check,” said Lucht.

Maria told us the money recovered from the bank will go to what her sister intended before her passing.

“The roof of the house in the Philippines is leaking and my sister wanted to fix it for a long time and now I'll have the money to [do it].”

They received a check for a bit more than $2,000 Maria that will go to family in the Philippines.

Bank of America told us they are “glad to resolve the matter with our client’s family” and that they have protocols in place for situations like Maria's. They didn’t tell us if they made an exception to the embassy documents they were requiring.

“My sister is going to be happy now,” said Lucht.

Something to keep in mind is that this is what’s considered a small estate, defined as less than $184, 500. So Maria only needed to attest they are the heir, avoiding the need to go through probate court.