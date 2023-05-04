How to Eat Healthy Without Breaking Your Piggy Bank

Food prices are high, so trying to eat healthy might make that expense even higher, but there are some easy ways to find budget-friendly healthy items when you shop.

Natalie Marie Rowe is a mother of two who shares the meals she makes on Instagram. She said that feeding her family healthy foods and not breaking the bank has been a challenge, especially during the past year. Consumer Reports said finding savings on nutritious foods begins before you head to the store.

What should you do? First, make a list of what you need, which will help you avoid making impulse purchases

Rowe takes this tip a step further in an effort to cut corners: “Look at the sales. I look at them. I write things down, and then I create our weekly menu depending on what’s on sale."

What else can you do? Consider switching to the store brands of your favorite products. CR's testing found that they tend to cost between 5-72% less than the name-brand products. CR's experts found most of them tasted just as good as the name brand.

Take a look around your neighborhood! If you live near a discount grocery store like Aldi or Lidl, their store-brand products can be even more affordable.

Stack your freezer! This is another way that CR recommends to save money.

“With frozen produce, you only have to take out as much as you need for that meal," said Consumer Reports' Trisha Calvo.

If meat prices are eating up too much of your budget, says one way to fight back is to try some plant-based proteins.

“Plant-based foods like beans and tofu tend to be less expensive than poultry, meat, or seafood," Calvo said.

Avoid pre-cut fruits and veggies. They may be more convenient, but the cost is often much higher per pound. Although it will take more time to do your own slicing and dicing, it will definitely save you money.

Finally, another way to save is to plan a week's meals ahead of time so you're not buying more food than you'll need.