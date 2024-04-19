Anyone can be financially devastated by a scam. However, senior citizens generally have much more to lose, a lifetime of savings, and a harder time recovering financially should they lose it all. Senate Bill 278 wants banks to do more for them.

“This was actually the Exxon Valdez and we took out the tanks and rechanged the design,” said 73-year-old John Lyle from Fallbrook. The retired naval architect will proudly tell you he was part of the design and construction of some 150 United States ships.

John Lyle looks at his "Memory Wall" covering his career as a naval architect

“This one here is a heavy lift, which means it can sink and deballast,” said Lyle as he pointed to one of the dozens of pictures on, what he calls the “memory wall.”

As happy as Lyle gets as he looks to the past, his heart sinks when he turns to the present, to how his bank responded after he lost more than $40,000 to a scam.

“A joke, an absolute joke, a farce,” he said as he sat in front of dozens of banking documents he’d been gathering since he first realized he was losing money to a scam.

How did it happen?

On January 24, 2023, Lyle received an email and text message pretending to be from Amazon, asking him to confirm a laptop and cell phone purchase for $3,000. This worried him he said, as the purchases were not his.

Lyle says he wishes his bank would've flagged the unusual banking activity and stopped him from sending cryptocurrency

Long story short, he called the number he was given where the caller convinced him to send nearly $29,470 in cryptocurrency from an ATM near his home. Once he figured out what was going on, he said he immediately reported it to his bank.

The hemorrhaging of money continued, however, and that’s because he says the callers accessed his bank account through an app they had him download. He lost another $11,870 when fraudulent checks were deposited and the money was withdrawn from his account.

“I was absolutely, I walked out of here, I thought I was going to throw my phone into the pool that’s how mad I was,” Lyle said motioning his phone to the pool in his backyard.

Over the years, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Responds have spoken to dozens of local seniors targeted by scams going after their savings.

Caleb Logan, an attorney with the Elder Law and Advocacy (ELA) organization in San Diego, watched one of the reports.

“These are consumers who have been banking with these entities for decades,” he said, adding that weekly scam cases against seniors are reported to the ELA.

Caleb Logan, attorney at Elder Law & Advocacy, says SB 278 would shield seniors from scams

Logan represents Lyle in a lawsuit against Chase Bank, claiming it could’ve and should’ve done more to safeguard his money.

Chase denied NBC 7's request to comment on the lawsuit but pointed us to the complaint where there is a letter from the bank to Lyle’s attorney. It says Lyle authorized the crypto withdrawals when he used his debit card and PIN, and that they have no recovery rights from scam situations. The bank did credit him the $11,870 taken with the fake checks.

Seniors lose a whole lot more, and they also can't go back to work. Caleb Logan, Elder Law & Advocacy

“Seniors lose a whole lot more, and they also can’t go back to work. They are losing their entire savings,” Logan said.

He added this is why he supports SB 278 which would expand the state’s current elder abuse law. It has passed the Senate and is in the Assembly’s Banking and Financing Committee.

It aims to hold banks more accountable when they don’t flag unusual banking activity in seniors’ accounts that could stop them before they do any harm. Transactions like wire transfers or cryptocurrency purchases for large amounts are a couple of examples often used by scams.

“Maybe mandating a hold period for transactions or getting a trusted contact to actually review the transaction before letting it go through,” the attorney said.

(SB 278) could lead to some seniors becoming unbanked California Credit Union League

The California Credit Union League (CCUL) opposes the bill.

In an email to NBC 7 Responds it said:

“CCUL is dedicated to preventing elder financial abuse. In fact, credit union employees are already mandated reporters and have policies and procedures in place to coach staff to spot scams and report these instances to the authorities. While we appreciate the intent of SB 278, the bill would create new liability for some credit union employees and could lead to some seniors becoming unbanked. CCUL, along with other groups, have suggested amendments to the bill that will lead to more prevention of fraud while not destroying the banking relationships of seniors and their credit unions or placing individual liability on credit union employees.”

In the bill, opponents wrote that banks, “will be forced to make very conservative decisions about transactions initiated by seniors, and this may lead to processing delays that will impair anything from the most routine financial transactions to time-sensitive real estate transactions...Unfortunately, this measure forces financial institutions to treat their seniors differently and requires heightened scrutiny of their financial decisions, injecting uncertainty into a process that is supposed to be quick, predictable, and final.”

John admits he wasn’t happy when his bank locked him out of his account as it investigated the suspicious transactions. But the shipbuilder hopes the bill becomes law to prevent other seniors from seeing their savings sail away to a scam.