An increasing number of counterfeit auto parts are turning up at our nation’s borders, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Those undetected may end up getting installed in used cars throughout the country.

Jose Antonio Vera said he's seen his share of fake auto parts in his 40 years working on cars.

“The fake parts, sometimes they work good for one year, one month, or days,” said Jose Antonio Vera.

The mechanic from San Diego explained that in his 40-plus years, he’s seen his share of fake parts in cars that make it into his shop.

More than 211,000 counterfeit auto parts were seized by CBP in Fiscal Year 2024, which doubled the previous year. Of those, 490 were counterfeit airbags -- ten times more than in FY 2023. Most of these fake auto parts are manufactured in China, the agency said.

It’s hard to say how many made it past border inspections.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized a cache of counterfeit vehicle parts in July 2021.

Federal regulators have launched an online campaign to raise awareness among drivers who unknowingly may be driving with fake and unsafe airbags or other auto parts.

“There was a young woman who died when her fake airbag exploded with so much force that it pelted her with flying pieces of metal, literally shrapnel, as she sat in the front of the car. So this is something not to be overlooked or taken lightly,” said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief at Carfax.

Counterfeit airbags may not deploy correctly as intended by the original manufacturer.

The company dug into its data and found that from May 2022 through May 2024, nearly two million vehicles had their airbags replaced. Roughly 56,000 of those are in California.

“Each of those represents an opportunity for a scammer to put something in there,” said Olsen, adding that the fake airbags are mostly bought online by mechanics drawn by the cheaper price.

“If you work with a mechanic and they’re offering you a deal that’s much better than what other mechanics are offering you after you’ve had like an airbag deployment, that is a huge red flag,” said Olsen.

Patrick Olsen, Carfax, warns of dangers associated with counterfeit airbags installed in used cars.

Here are other ways to make sure you’re driving with airbags and other auto parts that are authentic parts provided by the original manufacturer:

Check the vehicle's history. If you bought your car used, you should look up its history to find out if the airbag was ever deployed or if it’s the real thing.

Take it to a mechanic. You might want a mechanic to take a look to make sure the proper parts were installed and are working properly.

Check with the manufacturer. You or the mechanic can contact the manufacturer to double-check the serial numbers of the auto part, if any.

The same advice goes if you’re in the market for a used car. You’ll want to check for counterfeits before signing on the dotted line.

“Consumers have no visibility into airbags. They have no way to check on their own if the airbag is legit or not, and that’s how they fall prey to this,” said Olsen.

“When I buy the original part, I buy with the dealer, you know, I don’t buy outside [of the manufacturer],” Vera agreed.

Both said it’s just not worth any amount of money you can save on a counterfeit auto part that could put your and your family’s safety on the line.