Scammers have come up with a clever way to steal your weed money. The Better Business Bureau just rolled out an alert, especially in states such as California where marijuana dispensaries for medicinal and recreational purposes are legal.

You may search for a marijuana dispensary online and can come across one that seems legitimate. Then, you notice they even deliver, so you place your order and make your payment. Everything is good up to this point, but pay attention to the next part.

The fake dispensary will then inform you that you need to pay another fee. According to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker, you are told that this extra payment, typically of about $200, covers some type of “delivery insurance” or that it is standard for all new clients. They’ll go on to promise that you’ll be refunded the money once the delivery is complete. Don’t do it. People who have reported this scam to the BBB say once they paid, the person they spoke with disappeared and the company became unreachable.

To avoid this, you should research a business before making a purchase. Do an online search along with the word scam to see what pops up and if possible visit the company’s brick-and-mortar store.

Be cautious if they ask for payment using a peer-to-peer payment app, you may not get your money back if things don’t work out. The best way to make a purchase is with your credit card as companies allow you to dispute fraudulent charges. Avoid doing business with a company that you’re not familiar with or that has poor or zero reviews.

To make sure this is a legitimate dispensary, visit the official website of the California Department of Cannabis Control.

