It's a scam that goes after you at your most vulnerable time: grieving the loss of someone you love.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are targeting families as they go through the grieving process. Losing a loved one may put you in a place where your sadness clouds your better judgment.

Marcia Amador, the owner of La Paz Funeral Home in San Diego, says her job is to compassionately guide surviving family members during their most vulnerable time.

"This industry is meant to help people. I know there's money involved. I mean it's a business, but you don't have to go up to certain amounts to give this kind of respectful service," Amador said.

She dislikes hearing of a recent warning the FTC put out regarding a scam where the callers pretend to be from a funeral home. The caller says that unless the family pays more money immediately, the funeral will be canceled. They can easily get all the information they need to convince you by reading the obituaries.

According to the FTC, there are some things you need to know to protect yourself.

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Honest companies simply do not do this.

Contact the funeral home directly. Make sure you know the number is real and not the one the scammer is calling or texting you from.

Know how scammers ask you to pay. If they are asking for a wire transfer, cryptocurrency or gift cards understand that these are non-traceable forms of payment. Definitely hang up if this happens.

Amador says she has seen clients so overtaken with grief to know how easily scammers can take advantage of them.

Also, it can sure be uncomfortable to have this conversation with your family, but planning out your funeral now in the form of a preneed contract could save your family time, money and confusion as they try to set the funeral arrangements you would have wanted.

If someone tried to rip you off, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.