Things to do this weekend: Vitamin String Quartet, Winter Wonder Beachside, Becky G and more

Friday, Nov. 15

Nat at Night

5 p.m. at the San Diego Natural History Museum| $12

Every third Friday of the month, The NAT is open until 10 p.m. so you can explore the museum after hours.

San Diego Botanic Lightscape

5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden| $23

Featuring exciting new installations along with returning fan favorites, this one-mile loop has been reimagined to surprise and delight visitors. Merging nature and art, the Garden will come to life at night with festive sights and sounds for all to enjoy.

25th San Diego Asian Film Festival

Until Nov. 16 at Edwards Mira Mesa| Ticket information, here.

The festival is dedicated to highlighting the diversity and breadth of Asian Pacific Islander and Asian international images.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond

7:30 p.m. at the Epstein Family Amphitheater| $30+

On their latest tour, VSQ have created renditions of Taylor Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd to Daft Punk.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Winter Wonder Beachside

Nov. 16-Jan. 5th | Belmont Park | Ticket prices vary

Winter Wonder at Belmont Park starts today featuring Christmas-themed decorations, festive activities, and holiday treats.

Punk In The Park

12:00 p.m. at Snapdragon | $69+

The event features eight bands spanning the punk rock genre. The Offspring and Pennywise will headline the lineup, which also includes Streetlight Manifesto, Face to Face, Manic Hispanic, and more.

Bikes & Beer San Diego

Hosted by Alesmith Brewing | Some races are still available

Bikes & Beers SAN DIEGO features 15, 30, and 45-mile rides departing from ALESMITH BREWING and traveling through beautiful San Diego, CA.

2nd Annual World Naan Festival

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Encore Event Center | Ticket prices vary

The festival will showcase various types of naan, recipes, and cultural influences from around the world. Attendees can enjoy cooking demonstrations, live performances, and much more.

City Ballet's Dracula

8 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido| $39+

A diverse collection of ballets by three different choreographers, where each ballet conveys a spirit and emotion in the choreographer’s signature style.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Becky G

7:00 p.m. Gallagher Square at Petco Park | $99+

The multi-winning artist is making a stop in San Diego for her “Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour.”

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Henry VIII

2 p.m. at The Old Globe | $15

The talented students of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program perform Henry VIII for the very first time, bringing to thrilling life this final installment of Shakespeare’s history plays.

Salsa Night presented by South Bay Young Life

7 p.m. at Vineyard Hacienda| $30+

Grab your dancing shoes and learn salsa from a professional instructor while helping the non-profit reach more students in the South Bay. Tickets include one free drink from the bar, a snack, and lesson.