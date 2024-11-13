There will be many ways to celebrate the bond between humans and their pets at the 2025 San Diego County Fair, open June 11 through July 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The official tagline, “Summer Pet-tacular,” was revealed on Tuesday at a meeting of the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, who own and operate the fairgrounds.

The fair is collaborating with the San Diego Humane Society for the pet-loving theme.

“This fun theme creates a natural opportunity to partner with an organization that has focused on improving animal welfare in our community since 1880 — the same year as the first-ever San Diego County Fair,” said Carlene Moore, CEO of the 22nd District Agricultural Association in a statement from the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Humane Society will work with fair organizers to find special opportunities to include pets in the festivities and to provide dedicated space for animals who are available for adoption, according to Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.

“With a record number of homeless pets in shelters, we are excited to help introduce Fair guests to their potential new family members,” Weitzman said within the fairgrounds' statement. “This partnership with the county’s largest annual event allows us to celebrate our pets, educate our community about responsible pet ownership and find safe homes for these deserving animals in need.”

Featured pet-themed exhibits

The featured theme exhibit will display the world from a pet’s perspective. Fair-goers can play with a giant ball of yarn or “swim” through an aquarium castle. A “Pet Pairing” activity allows attendees to find the species and breeds that have characteristics matching their own lifestyles.

Guests can also pre-register to participate in activities with their own pets — including pet agility, pet contests and a pet parade. Or, if visitors are lacking a four-legged friend, they can attend adoption events.

The fairgrounds' statement said applications will open in the coming months on sdfair.com for community members to participate in the competitive exhibits, as on-stage entertainers or in educational programs.

Can you bring pets to this pet-themed fair?

According to the statement from the fairgrounds, public and animal safety will remain top priorities at the fair. General admission of pets is not allowed due to considerations that large crowds, hot pavement, noises, lights and the festive atmosphere could negatively impact pets. The fairgrounds’ statement said that restrictions are also necessary as some attendees may be allergic to or fearful of animals.

2025 San Diego County Fair dates

The 2025 Fair will be open June 11 through July 6, with closures every Monday and Tuesday. The fair will feature food, music, rides, games, exhibits, entertainment, animals, agricultural education and more.

More information will be made available on sdfair.com in the coming months.