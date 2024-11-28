Things to do this weekend: Skating Rinks, Christmas Tree Lightings, Surfin' Santa and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Nov. 29

Skating Rinks

We have a full list

Multiple skating rinks around town are now open. We have a full roundup, here.

USS Midway Jingle Jets

Now- Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. at the USS Midway Museum | Ticket prices vary

The Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration is back for its second year, where families can enjoy twinkling lights, festive music, holiday treats and more.

Liberty Station Holiday Tree Lighting

5 p.m. in Liberty Station| Free

Gather your loved ones and enjoy a magical evening of the iconic 88-foot Norfolk pine tree lighting as well as live entertainment, festive fire truck rides, free photos with Santa, and The Grinch movie showing.

San Diego Donut Tour

9 a.m. & noon at Devil’s Dozen Donuts| $65

Over two hours, you'll visit four of the most beloved donut and pastry shops in the city, starting with the famous Devil’s Dozen Donuts.

Over-the-Top Holiday Lounge

7 p.m. at the Top of the Hyatt

Over the Top Holiday Lounge will bring a snowy wonderland to sunny San Diego. Enjoy a festive cocktail menu near the hearth.

Yuridia

8 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union at SDSU| $55.10+

Yuridia launched her career after coming in second place in the fourth season of “La Academia.” She is now considered one of the most successful and most listened to Mexican artists on digital platforms.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Annual East Village Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

4 p.m. at Quartyard and 13th Street | Free

They are featuring a curated holiday market by San Diego Markets, live music, delicious foods, fun activities for the kids, a tree lighting ceremony, and photos with Santa.

Surfin' Santa at Seaport Village

Noon at Seaport Village | Free

Catch Santa as he cruises the San Diego Bay in a watercraft and leads a parade to the fountain courtyard.

Julian Country Christmas Tree Lighting

Noon at Julian Town Square | Free

Starting at noon with musical entertainment all day. Plus, 20 Craft Vendor booths. Santa arrives to meet the Children at 6 p.m.

Leslie Odom, Jr. - The Christmas Tour

7:30 p.m. at the Jacobs Music Center | Ticket prices vary

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and bestselling author. He will perform holiday hits, including from his release The Christmas Album.

Santa Train North Pole Limited

5 p.m. at the Railway Museum | $15+

Enjoy a 90-minute adventure filled with holiday cheer. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with every passenger on the train.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Henry VIII

2 p.m. at The Old Globe | $15

The talented students of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program perform Henry VIII for the very first time, bringing to thrilling life this final installment of Shakespeare’s history plays.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Now until Jan. 5

Lights, decorations, fanciful characters, musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun and get everyone in the spirit of the season.

Downtown Chula Vista Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

3 p.m. in downtown Chula Vista

The family-friendly event features a range of festive activities to get you into the holiday spirit.