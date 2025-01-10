Things to do this weekend: San Diego Rodeo, Brew Fest and Monster Jam

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Jan. 10

San Diego Rodeo

4 p.m. at Petco Park| $34.70

Enjoy this three-day family-friendly event, featuring some of the world’s top rodeo athletes competing.

Rodeo After Party

5:30 p.m. at Petco Park | $72+ | All weekend long

American singer-songwriter and actress “Elle King,” will be kicking off the San Diego Rodeo After Party. Ryan Bingham and Colter Wall will also be performing.

Poway Winter Festival

Through Jan. 11 | 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Poway Community Park | Free

Families can enjoy a night of winter with ice skating, a snow hill, bounce houses, twinkling lights, and much more. Food and specialty vendors will also be available.

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

Every Friday, 3-7 p.m. | La Mesa Boulevard

Nearly 100 vendors share their local goods at this weekly farmers market, which occurs rain or shine. Shoppers will find everything from fresh fruit and veggies to specialties like dips and hot foods. There is also live entertainment and other attractions.

Saturday, Jan. 11

San Diego Brew Fest

1 to 4 p.m. at NTC park| $50

The event will feature over 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 of San Diego’s best food trucks as well as cover bands and lawn games.

Jimmy O. Yang

7 p.m. at the Civic Theatre| $70.20

Jimmy o. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard and Space Force is in town this weekend.

Monster Jam

All weekend long at Snapdragon Stadium | 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, 3:00 p.m. on Sunday | $49+

Monster Jam is back! Get ready to see 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. Families can also joining the Monster Jam Pit Party before each event each day.

Whale Watch Weekend

All weekend long | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Cabrillo National Monument

The festival, which began in 1988, celebrates the annual migration of Pacific gray whales as they pass Point Loma along part of their annual, round-trip migration from Alaska to Baja California. Activities include guest speakers and child-friendly events.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Guido Sant’Anna, violin

2 p.m. at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall| $43+

Guido Sant’Anna shares the stage with acclaimed pianist Henry Kramer for this performance.

USATF Race Walk Championship

7:30 a.m. in Santee

The race walk championships will be held in Santee.

Tajima Crown Point Grand Opening

4:00 p.m. at 3782 Ingraham St. | Free

A new ramen hotspot is opening up in Crown Point. Tajima is hosting a grand opening event for their newest location, featuring a live DJ, gift card giveaways, and Tajima swag.

City Lights

Through Jan. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Quartyard

Experience an art show that brings light to life through lasers, projection mapping and thousands of LEDs. The exhibit at Quartyard in San Diego's East Village allows guests to interact with art for a show that "brings the city's heartbeat to life." While there, grab a cocktail and some tapas and listen to live music, with different concert experiences on different dates.